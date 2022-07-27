The classic car that Jessica Alba drives

The renowned actress and businesswoman from the United States, Jessica Alba, drives a luxurious car. She knows what car we’re talking about!

July 27, 2022 3:35 p.m.

One of the great actresses that Hollywood knew how to have 10 years ago was Jessica Alba, who for different reasons did not finish taking a leap in quality to dedicate herself only to acting. However, the nose to smell good business led her to be a successful businesswoman and she has the pleasure of having some beautiful cars, like the one she posed with for her pants company.

The 41-year-old American could not transcend on the big screen, but she does as a successful businesswoman. Currently, she has shares in The Honest Company, an organization that manufactures environmentally friendly beauty products, which is valued between 1.4 and 1.7 billion dollars.

Due to this, Jessica Alba can give herself great pleasures when acquiring all kinds of cars. In turn, the now former professional actress had the pleasure of posing and driving a beautiful and classic Chevrolet Corvette convertible. It should be noted that she used this car to promote her first jeans design.

On the other hand, This Corvette is the Shark II model from 1978 which has a V8 engine with 435 horsepower that allowed it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 195 km/h. In turn, this beautiful car has leather seats and has a value of between almost 29 thousand euros and 57 thousand euros.

Without a doubt, Jessica Alba knows very well what kind of company to start building, like what kind of car she wants to drive. This good eye to take a car of this style is not new because it has a garage among which the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Aventador stand out.