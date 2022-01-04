the classic cell phone of VIPs ends up in the drawer of memories

“In light of the recent news that Blackberry phones not supported by Android will no longer work on January 4th, I thought I’d post a nostalgic photo of the last Blackberry I bought in 2007,” Twitter user Don Richey tells. It wasn’t the only one. The farewell “The legacy services of BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, such as BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, they will no longer be available starting from January 4, 2022. Starting from this date, devices with these services and legacy software with connections (Wi-Fi and operators) will no longer be reliable in terms of operation, with everything related to data, calls, SMS and emergency numbers “. This was announced in a press release by the Canadian company BlackBerry Limited, ex-Rim (Research in Motion), owner of the historic brand (while the hardware was licensed, including to the Chinese TCL and , from 2020, to the Indian startup Onwardmobility). This is certainly not new: in September 2020 the retirement of the ‘classic’ or ‘legacy’ model, with the proprietary operating system, was announced BlackBerry OS, while mobile phones with the ‘nearly universal’ Android operating system on board will continue to run smoothly, with support from Google. BB fans The nostalgia operation had already started since then, as Wired Usa recalled: up Reddit, r / blackberry – created in October 2008 which still boasts 24,000 active members – they talk about gadgets – like the BB trackpad on a Mercedes dashboard – and about crowdsourcing issues. There is also the nostalgic teenager for playing Brick Breaker on a BlackBerry Bold in 2000.

Reddit / u / mjmonwood_2112 BlackBerry from Lego

The cell phone of celebrities The BlackBerry was a ‘must have’ in 1999, with its legendary keyboard. It was the first phone to integrate the email and remained among the most used until the advent of the iPhone, in 2007. Even today, the sites that deal with ‘celebrities’ remember some stars who showed off the phone: the former president Barack Obama, singers and actors like Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Jessica Parker in the midst of the success of ‘Sex and The City’, the director of Vogue Anna Wintour. In 2016, Kim Kardashian posted a post about his beloved broken BlackBerry and Chrissy Teigen he sent her flowers and condolences over the phone. On Twitter, the ‘Lady Gaga Facts‘already in 2018 he spoke of the selfies that made the world icon famous, again thanks to the BlackBerry and today he proposes the same tweet to celebrate the end of an era, that of the legacy BB.

The future of BB? In cybersecurity BlackBerry Limited today is an enterprise security and IoT software company. It is still based in Waterloo, Ontario, but has completely changed its skin, while remaining anchored in the past. To understand how the company has changed, we spoke with the cybersecurity and intelligence expert, engineer Pierluigi Paganini.

Pierluigi Paganini Pierluigi Paganini – Cybersecurity and intelligence expert