the classic cell phone of VIPs ends up in the drawer of memories
“In light of the recent news that Blackberry phones not supported by Android will no longer work on January 4th, I thought I’d post a nostalgic photo of the last Blackberry I bought in 2007,” Twitter user Don Richey tells. It wasn’t the only one.
The farewell
“The legacy services of BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, such as BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, they will no longer be available starting from January 4, 2022. Starting from this date, devices with these services and legacy software with connections (Wi-Fi and operators) will no longer be reliable in terms of operation, with everything related to data, calls, SMS and emergency numbers “. This was announced in a press release by the Canadian company BlackBerry Limited, ex-Rim (Research in Motion), owner of the historic brand (while the hardware was licensed, including to the Chinese TCL and , from 2020, to the Indian startup Onwardmobility).
This is certainly not new: in September 2020 the retirement of the ‘classic’ or ‘legacy’ model, with the proprietary operating system, was announced BlackBerry OS, while mobile phones with the ‘nearly universal’ Android operating system on board will continue to run smoothly, with support from Google.
BB fans
The nostalgia operation had already started since then, as Wired Usa recalled: up Reddit, r / blackberry – created in October 2008 which still boasts 24,000 active members – they talk about gadgets – like the BB trackpad on a Mercedes dashboard – and about crowdsourcing issues. There is also the nostalgic teenager for playing Brick Breaker on a BlackBerry Bold in 2000.
BlackBerry from Lego
The cell phone of celebrities
The BlackBerry was a ‘must have’ in 1999, with its legendary keyboard. It was the first phone to integrate the email and remained among the most used until the advent of the iPhone, in 2007. Even today, the sites that deal with ‘celebrities’ remember some stars who showed off the phone: the former president Barack Obama, singers and actors like Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Jessica Parker in the midst of the success of ‘Sex and The City’, the director of Vogue Anna Wintour. In 2016, Kim Kardashian posted a post about his beloved broken BlackBerry and Chrissy Teigen he sent her flowers and condolences over the phone.
On Twitter, the ‘Lady Gaga Facts‘already in 2018 he spoke of the selfies that made the world icon famous, again thanks to the BlackBerry and today he proposes the same tweet to celebrate the end of an era, that of the legacy BB.
The future of BB? In cybersecurity
BlackBerry Limited today is an enterprise security and IoT software company. It is still based in Waterloo, Ontario, but has completely changed its skin, while remaining anchored in the past. To understand how the company has changed, we spoke with the cybersecurity and intelligence expert, engineer Pierluigi Paganini.
Pierluigi Paganini – Cybersecurity and intelligence expert
Engineer Paganini, the Blackberry was considered the ‘safe mobile phone’ par excellence, among the most popular in the business world. Would it still be so reliable today or has it been overtaken by new technologies? “If we refer to the discontinued Blackberry OS proprietary system, obviously we can only consider it as obsolete in light of the continuous evolution of cyber threats and the strategy chosen by the company to abandon its development. An outdated system is inherently vulnerable to attacks that exploit flaws for which there will be no more security updates. ” Using Google Android allows you to focus on the new mission while still granting access to a potentially larger customer baseline, he notes.
So what would this be new mission? It starts in 2019, with the disposal of Bbm, the messaging service and, according to the expert, “sWe are witnessing an important change in the strategy of the company which for two years has decided to make cybersecurity its main mission and in this perspective has directed its internal research and has opted for the acquisition of the Cylance security company.
In fact, the acquisition of Cylance, finalized in February 2019, has the intention of aggregating specific skills on the subject artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) which Blackberry had not developed. This know-how is essential for a company that offers protection services against new and complex threats. So Blackberry verticalizes, with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and verticals as software for self-driving cars, which undoubtedly represents the future of global mobility, such as the operating system, the Qnx Automotive Software“.
Will the future of the company still be linked to safety, its workhorse? “Absolutely yes – says Paganini – I do not exclude new important acquisitions that allow the company to deal with the main market players. Among the other sectors in which the greatest investments are expected,aerospace and defense systems“.