The classic tailored suit is no longer black. In Spring it will be worn in this pink color

slingback heels… A long love story. These shoes They are a perfect combination of elegance and comfortwe talk about the slingback pumps (as they are formally known in English) that we have already seen on the catwalk and that we are looking forward to showing off when the temperatures start to get warmer, especially warm days of the summer.

East shoe model slingback or slingback they are the first step to elegantly revealing the foot: a small strap closes and frames everything, turning just above the heel. You have to be very careful with the state of the skin, which has suffered during the winter period and now it will be even more noticeable: the pedicure can be postponed, but the use of nourishing creams to avoid the dryness in the heels.

For many, they are considered as great classicsthe designers have decided to experiment with the design, showing the endless possibilities. the slingbacks most famous are from Chanel, and Mademoiselle Coco created them 65 years ago, designing a bicolor model to stylize the foot, but in recent seasons we have seen many variations on the catwalk, playing with colors, heel shapes and even the tip.

Slingback shoes in trend 2022

Saint Laurent took to the catwalk a slingback series really daring: sharp points and high stiletto heels. Colors stand out, like vermilion red and electric blue, the latter combined with PVC. What made them even more alluring were the hammered metal jewel elements that complemented the elegant tops.

The Michael Kors collection also took to the catwalk their modern slingbacks: models in black patent leather kitten heels or sensual shoes characterized by the irreverent element, from the strap that reveals the heel to the detail peep toe that reveals the toes (in this case, special attention must be paid to nail care).

A pair of slingbacks for every occasion

Low-heeled slingbacks They are perfect for day to day, an accessory that assumes comfort without having to give up those centimeters that stylize the figure. Those 3 to 5 centimeters they are, in fact, essential to guarantee a particular charm to the look, even when it goes to the office.

high heel shoes they give us a completely different attitude: they are daring, provocative and seductive, thanks to the 10 centimeters that have. The heel strap remains unchanged, a small detail that, like a cropped dress, turns these shoes into a weapon of seduction, beyond their more classic image.

It is no coincidence that Marilyn Monroe used them to shoot the iconic sequence of the movie The Seven Year Itch :Rremember how a gust of wind from the underground sidewalk grate lifts her pleated skirt and she closes her legs showing a pair of strappy sandals.

Here we leave you the slingback shoes of the moment to buy in this Spring/Summer 2022.

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.