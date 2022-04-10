Entertainment

The classic that became the most watched on HBO Max

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The current movement of networks and platforms is as unpredictable as it is massive. The most recent titles, protagonists of the strongest advertising campaigns and also those most anticipated by the public, usually stand out on the different platforms. However, for some extra detail, sometimes even that are not part of the situation surrounding the show, some films with a few years take a position in the most watched titles, surprising many.

This is the case of “The Wedding Breakers” (Wedding Crashers), this film starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, which tells the story of two friends who sneak into many weddings through an infallible trick that consists of investigating families and inventing distant and difficult to trace links. But not only that, because of his young spirit, they both end up being the life of the party, making the most of their opportunity.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Pablo Lyle is released from jail after paying bail after causing the death of a man

30 seconds ago

Spider-Man and Loki triumph at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

3 mins ago

Alfredo Adame belittled one of his sons for being homosexual, confessed Mary Paz Banquells

13 mins ago

United for Ukraine! Pink Floyd released a new song after 28 years

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button