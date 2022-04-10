The classic that became the most watched on HBO Max

The current movement of networks and platforms is as unpredictable as it is massive. The most recent titles, protagonists of the strongest advertising campaigns and also those most anticipated by the public, usually stand out on the different platforms. However, for some extra detail, sometimes even that are not part of the situation surrounding the show, some films with a few years take a position in the most watched titles, surprising many.

This is the case of “The Wedding Breakers” (Wedding Crashers), this film starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, which tells the story of two friends who sneak into many weddings through an infallible trick that consists of investigating families and inventing distant and difficult to trace links. But not only that, because of his young spirit, they both end up being the life of the party, making the most of their opportunity.

Rachel McAdams is one of the daughters and with whom Wilson falls in love

Until one day, they sneak into a party where they both end up falling in love with two relatives of the bride and groom. The big problem is that they are two of the daughters of the United States Secretary of the Treasury and also, one of them is already engaged. To achieve their goal, they end up getting too involved in the family, which will lead to situations as awkward as they are hilarious.

Released in 2005, this film became an immediate success. Its stellar cast, made up of the two named actors accompanied by Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Jane Seymour, Rebecca De Mornay, Ellen Albertini Dow, and Bradley Cooper, they coexist with a unique chemistry and enhance an original script at all times. The collection of the same was almost 5 times its budget, which meant, commercially speaking, a resounding success.

explosive and fun

The film is very funny, and although it declines a bit in the end when the humor gives way to romancesomething with which the characters do not quite fit, the truth is that it is one of the best comedies of the decade, and that little by little, over the years, it was remembered with more and more fondness and nostalgia.

Directed by David Dobkin, written by Steve Faber, Bob Fisher and produced by New Line CinemaLos Rompebodas marked the beginning of the duo Wilson-Vaughnwho later returned to share the screen in Apprentices Offline, a film that was far from the level of Los Rompebodas.

Available in hbo maxthis film is recommended for anyone who has not seen it, but also for those who want to laugh for a while and enjoy the old classics that never fail.

