The classic tie has returned and you can wear it as usual… or not

Office suits may be more difficult to pull off, but don’t give up traditional ties of men. During the latest women’s collections of Fall/Winter 2022, Windsor knots were seen on the catwalks of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Kenzo, Raf Simons and Sportmax; the complete look of suit and tie of the brand was recently worn by Zendaya for this year’s Oscars after-party. But cool girls with ties that we saw, they did not stay on the catwalk. In fact, more than a handful of guests — myself and many other women included — sported a loose, effortless tie outside of the shows.

The first step to take tie, of course, is learning to knot it. The second, in my opinion, is much less confusing and more fun: figuring out how you’d like to wear it. Ironically, when a woman wears a tie, it can give the opposite impression of the accessory’s reputation as professional attire. Instead, generate a style statement quite cool and relaxed, especially when worn without a jacket or suit. Not to mention, this genderless accessory has been named one of the must-have trends for Fall/Winter 2022 according to Vogue Runway’s trend report, so to stay ahead of the trend, we’ve rounded up five inspiring ways to wear a tie today.

Remixed menswear

Pairing multicolored slanted striped ties with leather pants and oversized jackets is how cool girls recreate daddy style.

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022; Street Style Milan Fall/Winter 2022Photos: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Acielle / Style Du Monde

new wave

You can’t go wrong with the contrast of a black tie on a white shirt.