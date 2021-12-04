The classic Trilogy available, but only for those who buy the Definitive Edition for PC – Nerd4.life

As promised, Rockstar Games has again made the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. But only for PC and, at least for the moment, exclusively for those who have purchased or will purchase the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on the Rockstar Games Store.

A few weeks ago, following player criticism on the state of the definitive collection, Rockstar Games published a long post apologizing for the problems of the GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remasters and announced the arrival of a series of updates to improve all the titles in the collection. Furthermore, he had promised that the original versions of the three games would be available again on the Rockstar Games Store as free bundle for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition buyers.

The promise has essentially been kept, as now everyone who has purchased the Definitive Edition for PC can download the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas for free. The offer is also extended to anyone who purchases the remastered collection, always on the Rockstar Games Store, by 1 July 2022. For more details, we refer you to the Rockstar Games support pages.

However at the moment this is the only way to get the original versions of the three games. In fact, the classic trilogy was removed from the sale of all digital stores of any platform on the market before the launch of the Definitive Edition and, at least for the moment, Rockstar Games does not seem willing to retrace its steps.

Meanwhile GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch has received Update 1.05, here are all the news.