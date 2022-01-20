the classics are back on film at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome

Cinephilia does not stop even in dark times like these and at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome the free film review Some like it classic returns for the eleventh year. The titles of this edition.

Come back for the eleventh year Some Like Classic, from 25 January to 31 May, the weekly appointment of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni with the great cinema, to be rediscovered as always in 35mm film and free admission by reservation. The usual formula of the review is enriched this year by a precious collaboration, that with the National Union of Italian Film Critics, thanks to which each film will be introduced by a different critic, offering the public a compass to better orient themselves in the history that is hidden. behind every movie.

Let’s go Tuesday 25 January at 20.00 with Les Parapluies de Cherbourg from Jacques Demy, a tender and melancholy tale that has seduced generations of spectators and that, in addition to conquering the Palme d’Or in Cannes he had the merit of launching a young girl Catherine Deneuve. Music is also the protagonist of the irresistible The happy widow from Ernst Lubitsch and a legendary title like West Side Story, which revolutionized the musical in the early 1960s and this year was honored by the remake directed by Steven Spielberg. But lovers of good music won’t want to miss out either Mikaël, jewel of the mute of Dreyer (among the first to speak explicitly of homosexuality in the cinema) accompanied live on the piano by Antonio Coppola, now almost a regular guest of the event.

The classic Hollywood winks lovingly Bogdanovich from Paper Moon, but for American cinema the lion’s share are two titles from the 1950s that have become legendary, High noon from Fred Zinnemann And The word to the jurors, first film by Sidney Lumet and an example of civilian cinema that is still very current. The commitment also returns in a more recent title such as Good hopes, ironic and bitter portrait of Thatcherian England directed by Mike Leigh, and in a decidedly original war propaganda film like 49th Parallel – The invaders, among the first masterpieces of the unreachable couple Powell and Pressburger. Finally, to close the review is a film that owes its productive difficulties to politics, Boarding at midnight: director Joseph Losey in fact he could not sign it, having ended up during the shoot on the blacklist of the Commission for anti-American activities. Often considered a minor title, it is a film to be absolutely recovered, also thanks to the film restoration carried out by the Cineteca di Bologna.