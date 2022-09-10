The classics never go out of style

In the world of the seventh art, black and gangster cinema occupies a particular place, and on these themes not only important films have been erected, but essential ones in the history of this medium. Now, to this long list of productions is added The mafia tailor (The outfitUnited States-United Kingdom, 2022), debut feature film by the American screenwriter Graham Moore.

With a script written in four hands by Moore himself, in collaboration with the screenwriter Johnathan McClainthe story focuses on Leonard (Mark Rylance), a tailor of English origin who has settled in the city of Chicago in the fifties. The man leads a peaceful and solitary life, completely devoted to his work, which passes between threads and needles; fine fabrics; and other tools of his trade, headed by his inseparable scissors.

His quasi-hermit existence is only animated thanks to the talks he has with Mable (Zoey Deutch), his assistant, who harbors big dreams of leaving there one day and visiting Paris and other European cities. And the only thing that disrupts his daily routine is the comings and goings of the local mobsters, who – taking advantage of Leonard’s low profile and discretion – use his establishment as a point of exchange for information in a mailbox that they have installed there for that purpose. This is also because one of the tailor’s main clients is Roy (Simon Russel Beale), the major capo who controls that area of ​​the city, and who in exchange for his services and his silence, does not interfere with his business.

But all that is about to change, when among the thugs’ correspondence, messages from The outfita well-known criminal network in the local underworld, who express their desire for Roy’s family to become part of their organization, but they are tasked with taking charge before their main competitors: the LaFontaine family.

Later, during a raid against the LaFontaines, mobster Richie (Dylan O’Brien) son of Roy and boyfriend of Mable, is seriously wounded and he and his partner the gunman Francis (Johnny Flynn) seek refuge in Leonard’s tailor shop. And they bring with them a compromising recording, where the existence of an infiltrator who passes information to the FBI is revealed. Richie is treated precariously and remains in the care of the owner, while Francis manages to get a device to listen to the recording and thus reveal the identity of the informer.

From there, and during that night, Leonard’s tailor shop becomes a huge board where the pieces of an intricate puzzle begin to be assembled, in which each one of those involved (and others who will be added as the story continues) They transform into pieces that shape a dangerous large picture, and where each one will reveal their game, their identity and their real intentions, being clear that all of them are more complex than what is seen at first glance… especially Leonard.





Inspired by the noir stories of the 1930s and 1940s, with Hitchcockian touches here and there, and with an exquisiteness when capturing on screen the work of the protagonist that refers to that used by Paul Thomas Anderson in the ghost thread (phantom thread, 2017); Moore makes a sober and austere film but with a brilliant plot and powerful dialogues, with a staging taken from the theater, in which the actions take place inside the various rooms of the tailor’s shop, and which is provided with a classicist narrative. , delicately and finely basted, as if it were a haute couture design; resulting in an attractive film, full of intrigues, betrayals and emotions.

Much of its effectiveness comes from its leading cast, led by a superb Mark Rylance (bridge of spies, Dunkirk, don’t look up, and a long etcetera), whose experience allows him to build a character with many layers, which he himself gradually removes, without ever losing his inner elegance. And Rylance, so to speak, pulls the mark so that the rest of the cast seeks to catch up, offering anthology performances. Even Zoey Deutch, who performs more in youth comedy and drama films, offers a very interesting role which seems somewhat discordant in relation to the tone of the rest of the cast, but perhaps for that reason it ends up working very well as a species. counterpoint to the severity and darkness of the other characters.

The mafia tailor is not only a great debut, but also a proof that you don’t need big names or exorbitant budgets to create an exciting story. All it takes is a strong script, clear and convincing direction, and a competent cast of actors to create wonder. And it also makes it clear that, especially in the cinematic universe, the classics will never go out of style.

