The clause in Shakira and Piqué’s contract that affects Clara Chia

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s relationship grows stronger despite officially signing a separation at the end of the year past. The two are still essentially attached to the two children they had during their love story, and in this context they continue to argue about how to organize each other’s time with the young children. . And as published by the MDZ portal, In the last hours a new settlement has emerged that leaves Clara Chia in a very bad position,

After several months of wrangling in the courts, the two reached an agreement on child support, where they would live and what their holidays would be like. But Aside from the decision that Milan and Sasha would live with their mom in Miami, there were still some details the former partners couldn’t agree on.,

i couldn’t see milan and sasha

According to the information given by the media, it has been said in the agreement. The condition is that the children will live with Shakira in the United States and she will be in charge of their education, health and any type of need you may have in the day-to-day care of minors. For his part, Piqué will be able to visit his children every ten days and will get priority for the next holidays.

But the most important point of the contract, according to mdzThere will be one that will reportedly involve Clara Chia. The former player’s current couple would not be allowed to spend time with Milan and Sasha, so Piqué could not take advantage of their visits to the United States to organize plans with their children as well as with his girlfriend., This decision would have been taken after Piqué’s decision to take the children to his brother Mark’s wedding, which would have meant their first meeting with Clara Chia. Shakira refused and the children returned to Miami, but with a new agreement all this mess would be avoided.