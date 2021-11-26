World

The clear numbers of the week. Taliani: «Infections ever so high since the end of April. The Omicron variant? Dangerous, it has too many mutations »- The video

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

The data today, which they speak of 13,686 infections from Covid e 51 deaths, constitute an «increase of almost the 30 percent. This is cause for concern, we expected. There is an upward trend since October 19. We haven’t had these numbers since April 28 of this year”. Thus Gloria Taliani, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, analyzes for Open the data of the week. “The new variant (renamed Omicron by WHO, ed), which comes from South Africa, meanwhile, can represent a danger given that it has a large number of mutations that make vaccine efficacy unlikely. We do not know, however, if it is very widespread ».

The numbers of the infection

Numbers in hand, the increase of currently positive, in just one week, was 29 percent while the positivity rate (infected-swab ratio) of 24.6 rising from an average of 1.7 to one of 2.12. They increase by 14 percent hospitalized while in intensive care the numbers rise to 16.9 percent. Even the dead score a +2.9 percent in just 7 days. Increase – and this is the positive news – the healed of 24 percent in one week. These are the data provided by Professor Taliani a Open.

Video by Fabio Giuffrida for OPEN

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Newlyweds killed by a snake”: but in reality the killer was her husband. It was the third time he had tried

3 days ago

A man has discovered that he has had a worm in his brain for 20 years

5 days ago

Venezuela, the latest elections show that the popular left can win if it exists

8 hours ago

Meanwhile in the world – International

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button