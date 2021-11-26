The clear numbers of the week. Taliani: «Infections ever so high since the end of April. The Omicron variant? Dangerous, it has too many mutations »- The video

The data today, which they speak of 13,686 infections from Covid e 51 deaths, constitute an «increase of almost the 30 percent. This is cause for concern, we expected. There is an upward trend since October 19. We haven’t had these numbers since April 28 of this year”. Thus Gloria Taliani, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, analyzes for Open the data of the week. “The new variant (renamed Omicron by WHO, ed), which comes from South Africa, meanwhile, can represent a danger given that it has a large number of mutations that make vaccine efficacy unlikely. We do not know, however, if it is very widespread ».

The numbers of the infection

Numbers in hand, the increase of currently positive, in just one week, was 29 percent while the positivity rate (infected-swab ratio) of 24.6 rising from an average of 1.7 to one of 2.12. They increase by 14 percent hospitalized while in intensive care the numbers rise to 16.9 percent. Even the dead score a +2.9 percent in just 7 days. Increase – and this is the positive news – the healed of 24 percent in one week. These are the data provided by Professor Taliani a Open.

