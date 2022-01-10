World

The cliff collapses on the boats, 10 dead: the video of the collapse

The victims of the collapse of a piece of cliff on a tourist boat in a Brazilian lake have risen to 10. In fact, the bodies of two people reported missing were found during the day. Yesterday, a large fragment of rock broke off a promontory and crashed into four boats in Lake Furnas in the Brazilian state of eastern Minas Gerais, while other panicked tourists watched helplessly from nearby boats. More than 30 people were injured, of whom nine had to be hospitalized, authorities said. The ten dead were part of a group of family and friends who were on the boat that suffered the greatest impact, all Brazilian citizens, aged between 14 and 68, according to preliminary investigations. On the social networks, a video shot by a tourist on another boat shows the moment of the rock fall as bystanders invite the nearest boats to move away. But it was too late.

President Jair Bolsonaro retweeted some of these videos on his account stating that “as soon as the unfortunate disaster occurred, the Brazilian Navy moved to the site to rescue the victims and transport the injured.” Searches were suspended overnight for safety reasons, but other rescuers continued to work. Divers resumed their searches this morning. It is believed that the detachment was favored by the heavy rainfall that hit the area, where, according to experts, it would be appropriate to prohibit boats from approaching the cliffs in the rainy season.

