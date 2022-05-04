The climate crisis will cause the next pandemics

Take the Wuhan market, probable trigger of the covid pandemic, ed extend it on a planetary level: climate change is transforming the Earth into a huge open pit of pathogens ready to jump from one animal to another, with risk conditions not unlike those of the Huanan Seafood Market, where we first met SARS- CoV-2. The increase in temperatures is obliging – and will oblige – more and more species to migrate to areas already occupied by man, favoring the encounter with other animals and the reciprocal exchange of thousands of viruses, in unprecedented regions of the world and in new species. The next pandemic will be born from this cauldron, says an article published in Nature, which explores the relationship between global warming and all the viruses that colonize mammals.

Too close. According to scientists at Georgetown University in Washington DC, animals capable of harboring important viral reserves and even of covering great distances – such as bats – to find their habitat in less hot climates, will encounter other mammals for the first time. Therefore, pathogens capable of causing a pandemic, such as Ebola or coronaviruses, will have the opportunity to colonize new areas and proliferate into new hosts that can act as a springboard for humans.

The most coveted guest. The new animal destinations will increasingly coincide with areas with a high density of human population destined to become the new ones hot spots for possible spillover. This process is already underway in a world that has reached the temperature of +1.2 ° C since the pre-industrial era, and which sees man exceeding the consumption of habitats and resources. But the study goes a step further and suggests that the climate crisis will become the main risk factor for the emergence of new pandemics, even more so than deforestation, trafficking in exotic animals or the spread of livestock and intensive agriculture.



The map shows the overlap between the areas with the highest population density (blue) and those with the highest spillover risk (red) in 2070: Equatorial Africa, southern China, India and Southeast Asia are the areas of high criticality. See also: where the next coronavirus pandemics could arise.

A market as big as the world. “We worry about the markets because bringing together animals that are not healthy and in unnatural combinations creates the opportunity for this gradual process of onset of new diseases – just as SARS has passed from bats to civets and from civets to humans. But markets are no longer so special places; with the changing climate this process will become the reality for any natural place, ”explains Colin Carlson, lead author of the study.