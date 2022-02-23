The “Climate Girl”, Yanet García, turns her back to expose her shapely rear in golden lingerie

Yanet Garcia She is one of the celebrities who became known on television, but thanks to her beauty and charismatic personality, she has also managed to stand out on social networks, where she shares sensual publications in which she is shown with very little clothing.

If something characterizes the former presenter of the program ‘Hoy’, who is known as the “Climate Girl”, it is the figure sculpture that she achieved thanks to demanding days of exercise and a healthy diet, in addition to one or another secret that she has kept very well.

The foregoing was confirmed with a recent publication within her Instagram account, where she was seen wearing a daring gold-colored lingerie garment with which the pupil of her 14.6 million followers consented, as she appeared again with her back to the camera. .

The revealing publication corresponds to a new preview of the content that he shares on the exclusive page for true fans, where it is shown almost naturally.

However, this has not been all, because shortly before she published a sexy video in which, using this same set of intimate garments, the temperature rose by showing her statuesque silhouette.

In the brief recording that does not exceed 13 seconds, the one born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, He caressed her long hair and then turned around and let the part of her body be seen again. that continually generates compliments, that is, his shapely rearguard.

As expected, the publication confirmed that she is one of the most spectacular celebrities within this social network, since in a few hours she exceeded 260 thousand reproductions.

Although she has shown that she knows how to perfectly model the tiny pieces of lingerie, Yanet Garcia She has also shown off her stunning beauty with other types of clothing such as suggestive bikinis that have left very little to the imagination.

An example is a video posted in late 2021, when he traveled to Yucatan, Mexico to do a fiery photo shoot for his OnlyFans page. On that occasion, she exposed his shapely anatomy in a neon one-piece swimsuit that she stripped off to enter the pool.

You may also like:

–The “Climate Girl”, Yanet García, celebrates Valentine’s Day by posing on her back with scanty string lingerie

–Yanet García, the “Climate Girl”, is ahead of Valentine’s Day modeling heated red lingerie

–The “Climate Girl”, Yanet García, shows her curves with lace lingerie and green transparencies