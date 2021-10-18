The Climate in Italy, WWF: we are fruitful. The black year of agriculture

Drought, storms and record heat end up on the tables of Italians with food in smaller quantities and skyrocketing prices

“Climate chaos compromises agricultural production, but at the same time the production, distribution and consumption of food work as direct causes of climate change: just think that the food system contributes about 37% to greenhouse gas emissions, of which a good third is linked to food waste, a phenomenon in constant growth “, denounces the WWF which, on the occasion of the International Food Day, published the report “2021 climate effect: the black year of Italian agriculture” which highlights “how the climate has dramatically affected the production of some typical products of our territory and the prices have skyrocketed”.

According to the Panda there have been «Huge damage to production, with drops of up to 95% for honey and 80% for oil. With potential repercussions also for the availability of agro-food products on local markets: consumers could be seriously affected by the increase in the prices of food products such as fruit and vegetables, which are the basis of sustainable diets. Overall, extreme climatic events have cost the agricultural sector about 14 billion euros in the last 10 years ».

In the 2016-2025 UN decade of nutrition, the FAO celebrates 2021 as the international year of fruit and the WWF notes that “Sadly, this anniversary coincides with what is defined by many as” the black year of Italian fruit and vegetables ” .

The report recalls that in the Mediterranean region, warming exceeds the global average increase in temperature by 20%, placing Italy in a particularly vulnerable position with respect to the effects of climate change: “With about 1500 extreme events, 2021 Italy a 65% increase in storms, floods, tornadoes, hailstorms and heat waves compared to previous years. Some crops have been penalized in a generalized way, such as honey which has come to lose as much as 95% of production compared to the previous year and fruit which sees an average decline of 27%, with peaks of -69% like that recorded by pears. In practice, more than one in four fruit has been lost due to the effects of extreme and unpredictable events such as frosts, droughts and hailstorms. But also rice (-10%), wine (which in some regions has suffered declines of up to 50%) and oil, which recorded – compared to a national + 15% far from the expected growth – reductions up to 80% in the central-northern regions, in the year that was supposed to mark an increase in production compared to the previous one. Even the processing chains have been put in crisis: the scorching heat of this summer has accelerated the ripening of the tomato, overcoming the logistical capacity to collect, transport and process it: 20% of the harvest was thus lost ».

Eva Alessi, sustainability manager of WWF Italy, concludes: «The climate crisis, with its multiple effects, is threatening the productive capacity of agricultural systems on a global level, compromising their ability to adequately feed humanity. It is necessary to address this change in a coherent and coordinated way. Our behaviors at the table and outside are crucial, we can no longer ignore our role within the global system ».