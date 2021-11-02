«The climatic apocalypse is now near. It will be tough but we can do it »- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the conference with dramatic words. But the naturalist Attenborough: “I see the rebirth”

FROM OUR GLASGOW REPORT It’s like a James Bond movie: unfortunately we’re not in the cinema. At the opening of COP26, Boris Johnson compared the climate emergency to the “device of the apocalypse” that 007 must defuse: and appealed to the leaders gathered in Glasgow why “Deactivate the climate change bomb”. “The tragedy – said the British premier – is that this is not a film and the device of the apocalypse is real. The clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and furnaces and engines with which we pump carbon into the air faster and faster “. With the current rise in global warming, Johnson warned, entire cities like Miami, Shanghai or Alexandria “will be lost under the waves.” In case of failure, future generations will not forgive us: «The children who will judge us are not yet born – continued the premier -. And they will judge us with a bitterness and resentment that will eclipse that of any activist today. And they will be right. ” But all is not lost, according to Boris, an agreement to limit emissions is still possible: “Yes, it will be tough, but we can do it.”

On the other hand, the British premier could not give up before he even started: sure, this Cop starts uphill, but Johnson is betting a good part of his international credibility on it. And therefore in the end it will be necessary to say that you have somehow achieved something. But the most dramatic notes of the opening afternoon came from the UN secretary, Antonio Guterres: “We are digging our own grave”, he punctuated from the stage. And a failure in Glasgow would be “a death sentence” for millions of people. And so Prince Charles warned that we must “get on a war footing”: comparing the environmental emergency to Covid, he argued that “Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different: on the contrary, they represent an even greater existential threat ».

The speech that touched the emotional chords most was, however, perhaps that of David Attenborough: his words were accompanied by videos and music, to underline the consequences of rising temperatures in the world. The naturalist cautioned that life on Earth was made possible by stable temperatures: but now this balance is jeopardized by human activity. Yet Sir David, who is 95, concluded on an optimistic note: “In my life I have witnessed a terrible decline: in yours, you could and should see a wonderful recovery.”

The one who had to recover quickly was American President Joe Biden: during his inaugural speeches he seemed to fall asleep for a good half minute, until an assistant providentially whispered something in his ear. Having recovered, Biden recalled that “The eyes of history” will be fixed on world leaders if they fail.

Prime Minister Draghi concluded the round of speeches: he underlined the urgency of the moment and claimed the results obtained at the G20 just ended in Rome. And here we witnessed a kind of party game between the British and the Italians, who also organized the Glasgow event together: if the latter insist on the concrete work done so far, so much so that they consider Cop26 little more than a catwalk, Johnson downplayed the outcome of the Roman summit, so that every step forward can be credited.

Now two weeks of negotiations are opening, in a climate of a great event marred by many initial organizational problems, such as the kilometric queues at the entrances prey to the harsh Scottish weather. All under the eyes of tens of thousands of activists, gathered in Glasgow under the leadership of Greta Thunberg, who will surely make their voices heard.