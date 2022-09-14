The clinic as the art of prudence

Today, the old and “healthy” distinction between sick and well has been blown up. The matter goes back a long way, since nothing else was pointed out by the classification of medical specialties according to the different stages of life. One of the last, perhaps, the medicalization of old age, with geriatrics as a specialty. But what is happening, now, before our eyes is that health is also being medicalized (without adjectives), which implies its very denial as a real entity, at least from the old medical conception. The curious thing about all this is that, simultaneously, a frantic depathologizing effort has appeared in society, which denies the status of sick, but at the same time demands the intervention of the same medicine that it denies. The mess is enormous and the ceremony of confusion is served. Let’s take the example of aging today. Old age, which had been largely forgotten, has become the penultimate bastion to beat for techno-science. The place where preclinical sciences wage their last battle against clinical disciplines that hardly have to satisfy the enormous avalanche of techno-scientific “discoveries” coming from the rest of the sciences, today almost all of them have been reconverted into “medical sciences”. Of the health”. The great increase in life expectancy throughout the 20th century, at least in rich countries, the better knowledge of the biology of old age, together with certain experimental successes on longevity in small animals, has aroused great expectations in scientists and companies that are devoting enormous resources to research on ageing, while at the same time generating (I think irresponsibly) expectations that, today, are far from being met. It is a serious mistake to confuse life expectancy (which is a statistical concept) and which has increased thanks to political and hygienic measures, not so much bio-medical ones, with longevity which is a biological concept, specific to each species and which in humans is hardly if it has been modified throughout the entire 20th century, without being able to overcome the barrier of Mrs. Calment who died at the age of 122. A success is the increase in life expectancy that has not been accompanied to the same extent by an increase in quality of life, so there are now older people, but with the same or more ailments than before. Nor do we know where this future of super-long-lived old men takes us, nor these dystopian promises about aging and even immortality. And for all this journey, already begun, it is irrelevant whether or not old age is considered a disease, as it already is for many other aspects of life and its relationship with medicine. There is in the subconscious of some people, perhaps especially in certain scientists, the repugnant idea that “everything that man can imagine he will end up doing”. A thesis that turns men into beings incapable of managing dreams, imagination and desires. But the truth is that much of the scientific research of our time is being done without thinking about its consequences, something that is more typical of those adolescents with personality disorders that drive their parents and the whole family crazy. As if there weren’t already enough history behind science to learn the lesson! So with the medicalization of health. Clinical medicine is an applied discipline, that is to say practical, which has among some of its functions to open doors to the field of techno-scientific fantasy. When, in the middle of the 20th century, clinical medicine incorporated probabilistic logic into decision-making and was capable of measuring its errors, most of its therapeutic arsenal, part of it millenary, was thrown into the sea. It was simply useless or even inconvenient. Today clinical medicine has it more difficult, with the incessant contributions of techno-science, but its objective is the same. Bury, park, specify, manage the proposals from sciences far from the patient’s bedside. Sciences, many of them, which, in recent decades, with their haste, have tried to replace the mediating role of clinical medicine. Unfortunately, clinicians seem to have forgotten their place in the pyramid of knowledge and, of course, health managers and scientists have forgotten it, who see clinicians as only technicians who must limit themselves to the application of proposals (and daydreams) of one and the other, whether politicians or scientists. Clinical medicine and clinicians, if I may be ambitious, are responsible for ensuring that everything that reaches human beings under a medicalizing proposal has the guarantees that many years ago were summarized within the academic and technical concepts of effectiveness, efficiency, effectiveness and usefulness, and ethics of beneficence, non-maleficence, justifies and autonomy. It also has the obligation not to fall into the trap of indubitable knowledge, that pathognonomy in which medicine was immersed for millennia and from which it was able to emerge thanks, precisely, to a scientific logic tailored to the human. Unfortunately, there seem to be fewer and fewer clinicians willing to face this gigantic challenge and more scientists and techno-scientific companies that lack that “art of prudence” that is, or should be, inherent in clinical practice.