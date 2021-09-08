“the Clint Eastwood of superheroes”

In a recent interview, the director of Black Adam, talked about how Dwayne Johnson’s character is inspired by the classic roles of Clint Eastwood

Director Jaume Collet-Serra spoke again during an interview with Variety about the work done on the set of Black Adam, the new film from the DCEU. In particular, the director focused on the interpretation of Dwayne Johnson, who was called to play the protagonist, and how he suggested to the actor to take inspiration from the historical roles of Clint Eastwood.

In particular, the author stated:

Having recently made a very light and comic romantic adventure, I was interested in bringing out the dark side of Dwayne. Basically, I wanted to turn him into the Clint Eastwood of Western movies. my idea was: “You are superhero inspector Callaghan”. […] It’s no different from the work I did with Liam Neeson, that tough anti-hero was already in his heart. The world is not black and white. The world is made up of gray areas and there is a need for people to act within these gray areas.

The light film the director refers to is Jungle Cruise, which represents another collaboration with the former wrestler. Among other things, before Collet-Serra compared him to Clint Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson had praised Emily Blunt, co-star in jungle Cruise, underlining how his performance in the film reminded him of Harrison Ford in the role of Indiana Jones.

In addition to the aforementioned Dwayne Johnson, they are part of the cast of Black Adam Pierce Brosnan (The world is not enough, Oh mama!), Aldis Hodge (The right to count), Noah Centineo (Sierra Burgess is a loser), Quintess Swindell (Euphoria) And Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin).

