The clips of music stars who have made huge controversies!

Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” in 1989

Madonna who fricots with Jesus, in the 80s, in a church, which in addition to that is on fire: as much to say that the most conservative did not appreciate, neither the words, nor the clip, of this planetary tube.

“Dirty” by Christina Aguilera in 2002

If today stars like Kylie Jenner dress up as Christina Anguilera “Dirty” version for Halloween, in 2002, they did not do the same. At the time, criticism, accompanied by insults, was directed against Christina Aguilera, who was considered far too vulgar in this clip. Today, it’s simply a pop culture classic.

Rihanna’s “S&M” in 2011

Given the lyrics of the title referring to BDSM, we had to expect a daring clip. Especially since it has been banned in several countries. Fetish accessories, inflatable dolls… Rihanna even keeps a certain Perez Hilton on a leash.

Lady Gaga’s “Judas” in 2011

Ultimate provocation from a pop star against the Catholic religion: “Judas” by Lady Gaga. While the song is about love and betrayal, never falling in love with the good, in the clip, the “Born this way” singer washes Judas’ feet before declaring his love for Jesus: “Jesus is my virtue “.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” in 2020

With its more than daring lyrics, the title “WAP” did not win unanimous support from everyone, and once again, certainly not from the most conservative. As for the clip, it is like the lyrics: it twerks in all directions! Bonus for this clip which has actually turned eyes more than one, an appearance of Kylie Jenner, another of Rosalia, to name a few.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X in 2021

Unlike Madonna, it is with the Devil that Lil Nas X warms up in the video for “Montero (Call my by your name)”. And before lounging on his knees, the singer descends into hell…on a striptease bar. Just that !

