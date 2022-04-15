The Clone Wars fans will be rewarded for the Ahsoka series according to Bryce Dallas Howard

For now the only director confirmed for the series of Ahsoka is Peter RamseySpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), however, it seems that Bryce DallasHowardthe actress who commanded episodes of The Mandalorian Y The Book of Boba FettI would be aware of what Lucasfilm is up to for that series.

Although Dallas Howard is not yet confirmed as part of the creative team of Ahsokain a recent interview with Romper she indicated that fans of Clone Wars apparently they will be very happy with the proposal of the program starring Rosario Dawson.

“Without giving anything away, you’ll love the upcoming Ahsoka series,” Howard said after speaking about his personal connection to STar Wars courtesy of his father Ron Howard’s friendship with George Lucas and his own friendship with Natalie Portman. “I can’t tell you anything, but what I can tell you is that being a Clone Wars fan will be very rewarding.”

Of course, the movie and the series of Clone Wars were Ahsoka Tano’s introductions to starwars And thanks to the development that was established in those instances, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan quickly established himself as one of the fan favorite characters.

In that sense, although clearly anything that has to do with Ahsoka will appeal to fans of Clone WarsHoward’s comments are still striking considering that Tano’s series will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and obviously the dynamic between Ahsoka and Anakin was one of the pillars of the animated show that lasted for 7 seasons.

Also, while Sabine Wren’s involvement and speculation about Thrawn may bring Ahsoka a Star Wars: Rebelsconsidering that almost all of Tano’s development occurred in clone wars, this comment from the director is promising as to what can be explored about the character’s growth in those periods that were not addressed in her previous appearances.

Ahsoka It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to begin filming at the end of April.