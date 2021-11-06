The close of Austria, “lockdown” for the no vax

AGI – Austria will send from Monday 8 November unvaccinated people in ‘lockdown’.

The urgent decision was announced by the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP): the Austrian government in the light of the explosion of infections, on Friday 9,388, he anticipated the stages without waiting for the increase in intensive care which was the ‘yardstick’ for applying the restrictions.

From Monday the ‘2-G rule’ which will only affect vaccinated people (geimpft) or recover within six months (genesen).

THE tampons molecular (Pcr) and antigenic can be used, at least still for the moment, only in the workplace. In many other areas of daily life, tampons will therefore cease to be valid.

The squeeze on the unvaccinated will most likely continue until Christmas (Weihnachten), particularly felt also in the Austrian Laender.

Only vaccinated or cured people will be able to access restaurants, bars, Konditorei (pastry shops), accommodation facilities (from hostels to hotels), personal care services (hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and massage centers) and events, whether they are cultural or sporting, with 25 or more people regardless of whether seats are assigned or not.

The ‘2-G Rule’ will also apply to visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

“The situation is serious, the occupancy of intensive care beds is increasing significantly, faster than expected and our responsibility is to protect the people in our country, vaccination is a ‘moral obligation’, ”said Chancellor Schallenberg.

There is a four-week transition period during which, if a person gets vaccinated with the first dose and then presents a negative molecular swab (Pcr), he will be able to access the areas ‘reserved’ for the vaccinated or cured but in any case he will have to carry out the second vaccination.

The obligation of the Ffp2 mask in shops, supermarkets, shopping malls, libraries and museums. The green pass will only be valid for nine months from the second vaccination and no longer for twelve. The Johnson & Johnson vaccination, originally designed as a single vaccination, will only be valid for the green pass until January 3, provided there has been no second administration in the meantime.