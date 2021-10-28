The Closer, Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special

Dave Chappelle’s comedy show featured on Netflix, The Closer still argues. After the protest of Netflix employees and the opening to dialogue of Dave Chappelle, the show is once again talking about itself with the statements of Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner he is certainly one of the most famous personalities in the United States to have spoken openly about his transition. The former athlete stated in a tweet (which you can find at the end of the article) his support for comedian Dave Chappelle and his Netflix show The Closer.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ movement“tweeted Jenner, stating that it is an example of cancel culture and an attempt to silence freedom of thought: “We must not give in or bow to those who hope to stop us from saying what we think“.

Caitlyn Jenner’s tweet includes a clip of the controversial stand-up comedian: this is a part of Dave Chappelle’s Instagram video published in recent days, in which the comedian, during a show, has his say on the story.

“Don’t blame the LGBTQ community for all of this. They have nothing to do with it. These are corporate interests“says Chappelle in the video, in which he also declares:”everyone I know from the LGBTQ community has been loving and supportive“.