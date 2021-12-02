The closest pair of black holes to Earth has been discovered. The images are spectacular

Thanks to the MUSE instrument installed on the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile, a group of astronomers confirmed the existence of the closest supermassive black hole pair to Earth ever observed before: 89 million light years, 470 million light years closer than the previous record. The two black holes are located at the center of the galaxy NGC 7727, in the constellation of Aquarius, and are believed to belong to the remains of the galactic nuclei of the collision of two galaxies. Their mutual distance is also the shortest ever observed, just 1600 light years, less than half of the previous record.

Open original The galaxy NGC 7727 and the enlargement of its center which reveals the presence of two galactic nuclei.

Astronomers have long suspected that the two galactic cores harbor supermassive black holes, but until now it had not been possible to confirm this directly due to the lack of high-energy electromagnetic emissions typically associated with this type of celestial body. Using the MUSE (Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) and auxiliary data provided by the Hubble, the team of astronomers led by the astronomer Karina Voggel, detected with great precision the movements of nearby stars, whose analysis allowed to determine the mass of the two gigantic black holes: the larger black hole, at the center of NGC 7727, has a mass of about 154 million solar masses, while the companion is about 6.3 million solar masses. The two black holes are set to collide and merge, resulting in a single supermassive black hole within the next 250 million years.

Photograph of the VLT while observing the center of the Milky Way. The laser beam is used to compensate for the distortion of images produced by the earth’s atmosphere.

The study, entitled First Direct Dynamical Detection of a Dual Super-Massive Black Hole System at sub-kpc Separation e published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, is of particular importance, not only for its proximity to Earth and therefore its relative “ease” of observation, but because it indicates that pairs of black holes in the Universe could be much more widespread than assumed, the which could help to understand the mechanism that led to the birth of such massive objects. “Our discovery implies that there may be far more remnants of galaxy mergers out there and could contain many hidden massive black holes still waiting to be found.“, explains Karina Voggel.” This pcould increase the total number of known supermassive black holes in the local Universe by 30%“.