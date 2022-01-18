The Clown of the Clowns David Larible at the Menotti Theater from Wednesday 26.

From 26 to 30 January 2022 to the Menotti Theater in Milan the show goes on stage The Clown of Clowns, written, directed and performed by David Larible, unanimously considered the greatest classic clown of our time. A show that has gone around the world, exceeding 200 replicas, from the Teatro Duse in Bologna to the Theater Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo, from the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima (Peru) to the Teatro Vittoria in Rome, from Simon Bolívar in Quito (Ecuador) at the Bellini in Naples and at the Winter Theater in Sochi (Russia) to arrive now for the first time in Milan.

David Larible is perhaps the only living comedian capable of performing both in small theatrical halls and in New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he has been seen from beyond 120,000 people in just one weekend. He worked for twelve years as a soloist in the United States as a star of Circus Barnum, the largest circus show in the world, set up on three tracks. Defined by the press as “the Clown of Clowns”, his great admirers are Francis F. Coppola, Richard Gere, Danny de Vito, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Leonardo di Caprio and Sandra Bullock. Woody Allen demanded it for his Gala and Jerry Lewis wanted to perform with him in a television sketch in the original and legendary version of his Telethon. Julia Roberts wanted David to appear in the filming of Ocean’s Eleven. He received from the hands of the Prince Rainier of Monaco the scope Golden Clown, the highest award for any circus performer. And here too he boasts exceptional admirers such as Francesco De Gregori and Nicola Piovani who claimed to have met a few great artists like him.

From Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 January at 20.00. Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January: 4.30 pm and 8.00 pm. Tickets from € 16.50 to € 32. Info ticketetteria@teatromenotti.org tel. 0282873611. Online shopping on teatromenotti.org

The complete press release follows and attached, together with some highly effective photos of the great clown, an artist who amuses adults and enchants children all over the world.