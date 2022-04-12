The Club América footballers who have improved their level with the arrival of Fernando Ortiz

Ferdinand Ortiz arrived to temporarily cover the loss of Santiago Solari in it America club, However, the squad has seen a better face considering that the situation with the former strategist was not for the better due to certain issues that the Argentine wanted to impose on issues of football ethics and preparation.

The players who improved with Tano Ortiz

That is why with the arrival of Tano, some players saw the opportunity to start another new stage and achieve their best level, although it has not been a 100% effective result. footballers like Diego Valdes They have had the chance to be in the starting lineup, so the Chilean has been able to respond with goals, something that was not offered to him in the Solari era.

There is also the case of Federico Vinas, who was not in the squad, but who has gradually gained minutes and after a long drought this weekend managed to score a goal that was also a sensation. Another element that is viewed with greater confidence is Memo Ochoawho since winning the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 took the reins of the team more safely and is now seen with greater momentum on the pitch, even leaving his goal at zero, four consecutive times.

The last case is Roger Martinez, who has been seen as more participatory, the problem with the Colombian is that he had the same level in the arrival of Solari when he did not appear with Miguel Herrera and then he was lost. What just could happen, since despite looking more comfortable in this new position, he has not found the goals that he requires as a striker.