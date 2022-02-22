The Club América footballers who have problems with Santiago Solari

It is not an open secret that within the America club there are footballers who do not agree with many decisions made by Santiago Solari’s coaching staff, since since that Final they lost to scratched on the Concachampionswhere the coach forced them to wear the medals and wait for the rival, the players felt offended and some had a certain grudge.

But to that is added that others have not had the minutes they want in the squad, such is the case of BrunoValdes, who has made several mistakes that have led the team to lose focus and lose valuable points at important moments. is also Richard Sanchez, who began to lower his level and little by little Santiago Solari He was relegating him to give other players opportunities, so it was not to his liking and now in the duel against Pachuca they were the two who let the ball pass so that Pachuca’s third goal fell.

In both cases, the Paraguayans demanded that the board give them more minutes, for which supposedly Santiago Baths I would have asked Solari for more minutes. But the results were not accurate. Taking into account the duel against the Tuzos, if it were true that they wanted to let the ball pass so that the blame would fall on the coach, the reality is that the only thing that would have been noticed is that individuality is more important than winning the team.

The third footballer has been a different case and it is that Federico Vinas in a few minutes he has had good interventions, but has not been taken into account by the coach. Since the previous tournament there was talk of a possible departure for the Uruguayan, so if it continued like this, it would be the most viable option, the possibility that he has Henry Martin Going to Qatar 2022 opens doors for him in the Eagles, so his only chance would be to replace Roger Martinezbeating his game.

Did Solari separate players?

Although the news is circulating that Solari would have separated the Paraguayans from the team, even in the photographs of the team they have appeared in preparation for their duel against Pumas next weekend, so it is expected that these misunderstandings may disappear in the next few hours, to give the team a better ease and get the results.