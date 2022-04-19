The Club América soccer player who will receive an opportunity in Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team

The good news keeps coming Coapaand it is that after Club América beat the Xolos from Tijuanaduring the past Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022The team of Ferdinand Ortiz increased your chances of getting into the league and therefore, earn a place among the first places of the General Table.

In addition, it was recently commented that the effectiveness of some players has improved considerably, while some others have obtained important marks in their football career, such is the case of Diego Valdes who has 3 goals and 2 assistswhile William Ochoa just ha received 3 goals in 6 games plus, managed to keep 4 undefeated goals so far in the contest.

In addition to this, in the last hours it has been reported that one of the elements of the ‘Tano’ has the chance to wear the shirt of the Mexican team from Gerard Martin.

According to information provided by the journalist Alexander Orvananos, Alexander Zendejas It could be an option to join the tricolor concentration and if the call materializes, it would be one of the great novelties of ‘Tata’.