The Club América uniform that will be used against Tigres is confirmed

This Saturday, April 23, it will take place at the University Stadium the match between tigers Y Americacorresponding to the Matchday 16 of the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022where the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz will be looking for their sixth consecutive victory in order to have a chance of advancing directly to the Big party.

For this commitment, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, all the Eagles will leave the black uniform, considered by many to be good luck, to wear the navy blue again, as they did in the match against the Necaxa Rays.

It is worth mentioning that Club América comes from less to more in the Shout X La Paz Closing Tournament 2022, it is even together with those of San nicolas de los heros, New Lion and the Tuzos from Pachucathe ones that are closing the regular phase the best, so once again our footballers are once again serious candidates for the title.

Where does America stand in Clausura 2022?

At this time, the azulcrema squad is momentarily in sixth position in the general table of the Shouts X La Paz Closing Tournament 2022 with 22 units, the product of six wins, four draws and five losses, so that the Eagles will fight to win as it gives place to get into the fight for the first places.