The Club Chérie collector’s item: “Love Never Felt So Good” by Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake

In 2014, fans of Michael Jackson discovered an unreleased single from the star entitled “Love Never Felt So Good”, with a very amazing version!

The history of this title dates back to the early 1980s. Michael Jackson and Paul Anka wrote and composed this single together, which was performed in 1984 by singer Johnny Mathis. A mock-up of “Love Never Felt So Good” recorded by Michael Jackson in 1983 resurfaced on the web in 2006, then in a cleaner version in 2010.

This unreleased song with soul, funk and dance tones was selected to appear on the posthumous album devoted to Michael Jackson, “Xscape”, released in 2014. The demo was thus rediscovered by fans of Michael Jackson, five years after the death of their idol.

When this unreleased demo of “Love Never Felt So Good” is released, another amazing version is recorded. Justin Timberlake pays homage to his elder by interpreting this title accompanied by the voice of Michael Jackson. The clip also turns out to be a well-arranged collage of the star’s best moments.

We can rediscover the performances of Michael Jackson, as well as the famous “moonwalk”, created for the hit “Billie Jean”. This tribute version delights nostalgics, even if true fans prefer the original demo!

