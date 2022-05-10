The Club Chérie collector’s item: “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyonce

In 2011 Beyonce sings “Who runs the world? Girls! » Who rules the world? Girls ! she declares.

“Run the World (Girls)”, which was originally to be called “Girls (Run the World)”, is the first single from Beyoncé’s fourth solo album “4”. A tribute to women, “strong enough to earn millions, have children, and get back to work”. These are the words of the queen of R’n’B in this title that will have marked her career.

“Run the World (Girls)” splits critics with some complimenting the song’s sample (which heavily samples Major Lazer’s Pon de Floor) as well as Beyoncé’s aggressiveness while others criticize the musical direction of the song. Many critics compare “Run the World (Girls)” to other female empowerment singles released by Beyoncé such as “Independent Women” in 2000, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2008, and “Diva in 2009”, stating that “Run the World (Girls)” takes a more direct and assertive approach towards the emancipation of women.

The emancipation of women is also the theme of the clip for “Run the World (Girls)”. We see Queen B in high heels, perched on the back of a horse, then on the roof of a car, or holding two hyenas on a leash. Surrounded by dozens of equally short-dressed women, in garters and leather boots, she launches into an unbridled and seductive choreography, facing an army of men hidden behind their shields.

