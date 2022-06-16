Entertainment

The Club Chérie collector’s item: “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

After separating from the group N’Sync, Justin Timberlake started a solo career.

In 2006, after several hits and a few appearances on the big screen, Justin Timberlake returned to the stores with a second album, called “FutureSex/LoveSounds”. This album, produced by Timbaland, is full of hits, including “SexyBack”.

“SexyBack”, released for the summer, throned for seven consecutive weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the first place at the beginning of September. The single sold over four million copies and ranked in the top 3 of the 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000s, according to VH1. And that’s not all !

“SexyBack” receives a shower of awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording and the Award for Best R’n’B Song at the People’s Choice Awards.

The song is about his physical attraction to a girl, he says he’s the only one who knows how to behave with her.
He asks this girl to dance in front of him, to move her hips, to make him smile. He says he thinks his bottom has something special.

Also listen “Sexy Back” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland on Cherie FM!

