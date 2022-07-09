the club in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

What if Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were together in the same jersey? The hypothesis seems complicated to realize but could gain momentum. The Portuguese international has announced his desire to leave for Manchester United and is not present for the Red Devils’ pre-season tour. After a failed season from a collective point of view, the striker wants to revive and compete in the Champions League. While PSG seemed at first not to be interested in this file, the situation would have changed.

Luis Campos is in contact with Jorge Mendes about Cristiano #Ronaldo, and a possible move of Portuguese player to PSG. 🇵🇹 #PSG Cristiano is not included in final list of Manchester United to traveled to Tailand, and the possibility of Portuguese leaving is ver high. ⛔️ #MUFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) July 9, 2022

According to information from the Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Luis Campos would have contacted Jorge Mendes, the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, for a possible transfer. It’s hard to imagine the player joining Christophe Galtier’s team without the departure of several attacking elements, while Neymar, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé will in all likelihood still be there for the start of the season.