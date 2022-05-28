The club of the consecrated. Sharon Stone commanded the select group of actresses and models that shone at Cannes
They are consecrated figures with years of experience. Mistresses of the red carpet and masters of style, they conquered the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and once again demonstrated why the cameras adore them. Perhaps that is why it is not by chance that Julianne Moore (62), with seventy-two films in her career, has been chosen to star in the opening ceremony at the emblematic Lumière theater. Just as she did seven years ago, she said the magic words “Cannes is open” to kick off the film festival on the French Riviera. Sharon Stone (64) chose a look with a spectacular Dolce & Gabbana detachable dress that she revealed during her show on the Croisette. The actress, whose Cannes debut was in 1992 arm in arm with Michael Douglas for the premiere of low instinctspresented the film in competition, Les Amandiers. Eva Herzygova (49) was another luxury guest who said present. Twenty-six years after her first landing at the festival, the Czech model made an impact in a form-fitting Saint Laurent design.
And like fifteen years ago, in full development of his career, Eva Longoria (47) stood out in the contest with a forty dollar dress, this time the star of Desperate housewives He captured the eyes of the public and the photographers with a sensual Cavalli, full of cutouts. Julia Roberts (54), who had walked this red carpet for the only time in 2016, attended the screening of Armageddon Time and fell in love with her smile. Naomi Campbell (52), another red carpet benchmark, was in charge of raising the temperature of the festival with a low-cut dress and jewelry from another dimension.