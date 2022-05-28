Entertainment

The club of the consecrated. Sharon Stone commanded the select group of actresses and models that shone at Cannes

They are consecrated figures with years of experience. Mistresses of the red carpet and masters of style, they conquered the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and once again demonstrated why the cameras adore them. Perhaps that is why it is not by chance that Julianne Moore (62), with seventy-two films in her career, has been chosen to star in the opening ceremony at the emblematic Lumière theater. Just as she did seven years ago, she said the magic words “Cannes is open” to kick off the film festival on the French Riviera. Sharon Stone (64) chose a look with a spectacular Dolce & Gabbana detachable dress that she revealed during her show on the Croisette. The actress, whose Cannes debut was in 1992 arm in arm with Michael Douglas for the premiere of low instinctspresented the film in competition, Les Amandiers. Eva Herzygova (49) was another luxury guest who said present. Twenty-six years after her first landing at the festival, the Czech model made an impact in a form-fitting Saint Laurent design.

At 64 years old, Sharon Stone is still the great queen of the red carpet. The “Basic Instinct” actress surprised everyone with a design with a print and detachable train by the Dolce & Gabbana brand.Getty Images
At the premiere of the film “Crimes of the future”, the actress chose a strapless, with a large slit and train, fully embroidered by Dolce & Gabbana that she combined with sandals in the same tone. Getty Images
Julianne Moore taught classical style. On her first date at the festival she wore a V-neck dress with a full skirt with pockets from Bottega Veneta, which she accessorized with an emerald and diamond choker from Bvlgari.Getty Images
For the premiere of the film, “When you finish saving the world”, Moore opted for a modern leather dress with a touch of feathers, also from the Italian firm Bottega Veneta. Getty Images
Julia Roberts chose a custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit. Her starring role was her necklace in 18-carat white and yellow gold with a large gem and Chopard diamonds. Getty Images
As godmother of the Chopard Award, she made a second appearance in total black, with the mythical Dior Bar jacket – she added a rose-shaped brooch on the lapel – and a tulle skirt.Getty Images
Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet wearing a black dress covered in feathers and a dizzying neckline by Valentino Haute Couture, belonging to the spring-summer 2022 collection. She added a stunning diamond necklace with a large sapphire, by Bvlgari.Getty Images
Carla Bruni chose Yves Saint Laurent for her days at the pageant. The singer and wife of Nicolas Sarkozy was moved to tears at the premiere of Les Amandiers, the film directed by her sister, Valeria BruniTedeschi.Getty Images
For the screening day of the feature film “Triangle of sadness”, the French singer wore a delicate design with very thin straps in a mermaid silhouette with a slight train and a straight neckline, made up of lilac sequins by Yves Saint Laurent.Getty Images

And like fifteen years ago, in full development of his career, Eva Longoria (47) stood out in the contest with a forty dollar dress, this time the star of Desperate housewives He captured the eyes of the public and the photographers with a sensual Cavalli, full of cutouts. Julia Roberts (54), who had walked this red carpet for the only time in 2016, attended the screening of Armageddon Time and fell in love with her smile. Naomi Campbell (52), another red carpet benchmark, was in charge of raising the temperature of the festival with a low-cut dress and jewelry from another dimension.

At the Global Gift Gala benefit held at the JW Marriott Hotel, Eva Longoria caused a sensation in her bondage-style dress, with gold cutouts and hoops and a central panther, from Roberto Cavalli’s spring-summer 2022 collection.Getty Images
With a neon green dress with cuts and irregular shapes, by Stella McCartney, and stilettos. Getty Images
During the premiere of the film Les Amandiers, Eva Herzigova wore a Saint Laurent design that she completed with diamond earrings and braceletsGetty Images
A day earlier, the Czech top opted for a Greek-inspired dress by Dior, XL gold belt and cape.Getty Images
In her day look, Tilda Swinton surprised with a maxi shirt with original Roman-inspired sandals.Getty Images
At the premiere of the film “RMN”, by the Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, the English actress chose another chemise dress, by Alaïa.Getty Images
