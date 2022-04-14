the club signs a new sponsor!

From next season, Paris Saint-Germain will evolve with a new official sponsor, replacing that of Qatar National Bank.

© Paris Saint-Germain Twitter account

Even if expectations were not met this season, in particular after the frustration in the Champions Leagueand the lost Coupe de France, many changes are expected at the capital club.

New developments, not only in terms of recruitment, sales and transfer window, but also sponsors. According to the media the teamParis Saint-Germain have reportedly signed a new sponsorship deal with GOAT who would become the new main partner ” of the club.

What is this brand?

This is’a global online platform specializing in the sale of lifestyle products of all generations. Products sold to over 40 million members in 170 countries worldwide.

The brand logo will be embroidered on future PSG jerseys and training kits, for the 2022-2023 season. It will replace the mark, Qatar National Bank (QNB), whose logo is embroidered on the right sleeve. With this new main sponsor, Paris will reach more than 50 million euros over three years.

Enough to change the image of the club strongly criticized for its bankruptcies in Europedespite remarkable summer transfer windows and the presence of star players like Neymar Jr or Lionel Messi.

?????????? the @PSG_inside and the global digital and lifestyle platform @goatapp announce an important multi-year partnership, sealing the presence of ???????????????? on the sleeve of the Parisian jersey from next season, with exclusive and innovative collaborations to come ?????? — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 14, 2022

No more ALL brand either?

Another change for the official red and blue outfits, the sponsor of the Accor hotel group (GER). With this, PSG received between 60 and 70 million euros per season. The “ALL” logo displayed on the front of all official jerseys will be replaced by another brand.

The latter has not yet been chosen.but negotiations are said to be underway with the airline, qatarairways. This same brand that served as sponsor for the shirts of one of the club’s main European competitors, FC Barcelona. The agreements seem to be becoming clearer but have still not been confirmed.