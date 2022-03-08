The club to which Raúl Gudiño would go after being erased by Leaño in Chivas

Raúl Gudiño could leave Chivas after losing ownership.

March 07, 2022 12:36 p.m.

One of the main novelties that Marcelo Michel Leano presented in Chivas in last weekend’s match it was the ownership of Miguel Jiménez in the goal, which left out Raul Gudino of the starting eleven.

Raul Gudino had not been a substitute in Chivas since matchday 5 of the previous tournament, so he had played as a starter 21 consecutive games in which he received 22 goals, however, 14 of them were in the first 8 games of this tournament.

The Flock goalkeeper would not be at all happy with being a substitute, and he could already think about leaving Chivas Yes Michel Leano keeps Jiménez as a starter, and there is a club that could take him to their ranks for the next tournament.

Which club could sign Raúl Gudiño for the next tournament

The Blue Cross could be the option Raul Gudinobecause the Machine board could seek accommodation for Sebastián Jurado after his mistakes last weekend, while Jesús Corona could start thinking about retirement at 41 years old, so Gudiño would not look badly on abandoning Chivas to go to the Machine.

