the club trying to afford Cristiano Ronaldo revealed?

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

In the coming weeks, there is no doubt that the future of Cristiano Ronaldo will represent a sizeable angel of the final stretch of the transfer window. The Portuguese star seems to have clearly chosen to leave Manchester United. A file that promises to be complex.

Indeed, Manchester United is trying for its part to retain CR7 at all costs, and is betting in particular on the lack of offers to push its number 7 to resolve to stay an additional season. Only, if we believe the information from the English media The Athletic, a club could change the situation and not just any club: Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting to save Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to the English media, the club which trained Cristiano Ronaldo would be in contact with the Portuguese to discuss a potential return. This is probably why the CR7 clan has leaked the last few hours that it has an offer. An offer that is not without creating a major problem. How to settle the thorny question of the pharaonic salary of CR7 that Sporting obviously cannot assume? A month will not be too much to try to resolve the issue.