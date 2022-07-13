the club wants to renew Messi!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain managed, on paper, the coup of the century by securing the free services of a Lionel Messi at the end of his contract with Barça. For the first time in his career, the Pulga therefore left his training club to join the French capital and PSG for a two-year contract. If his first season was mixed on a personal level (11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games in all competitions), the rest was a great success with enormous development on social networks and thousands of shirts sold at the effigy of the star.

An extension for Messi?

With this in mind, according to information from brand, the Parisian leaders would like to extend the Argentinian international for one more season, and thus find themselves linked with him until 2024. They believe that they will have a better Messi, once definitively adapted to his new environment. The other factor, the commercial, is also important, the image of the left-hander across the planet representing a more than substantial contribution to the club’s finances. It now remains to be seen if the six-time Ballon d’Or wishes to continue his French adventure, he who is also courted in the United States and Argentina to end his career.