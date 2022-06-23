Entertainment

the club would like Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed Lewandowski!

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

Are we going to see another earthquake in the transfer market? A year after leaving Juventus to return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made the decision to leave the Red Devils announces As. Indeed, following the arrivals of Erling Haaland in Manchester City and Darwin Nuñez in Liverpool, the fivefold Ballon d’or would have realized that it would still be impossible to fight for the Premier League title next season.

Bayern want CR7 to replace Lewandowski!

Something to give ideas to Bayern Munich. While Robert Lewandowski continues to show his desire to leave the club, the German champion would think of the Portuguese to replace him. A destination that would already thrill the native of Funchal, aware that he could form a dream duo with Sadio Mané, in addition to the other forces in the numerous presences of the Bavarian attack (Coman, Müller, Sané, Gnabry…). Case to follow.

to summarize

Bayern Munich have reportedly targeted Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed Robert Lewandowski. A destination that the Portuguese would see with a good eye, he who wants to continue to win titles but above all to compete in the Champions League.

Nathan Bricout

Source link

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

5 PHOTOS of Brad Pitt that show his RADICAL physical change after DIVORCE with Angelina Jolie

2 mins ago

Bayern Munich want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski!

6 mins ago

Marvel | “Thor: Love and Thunder” shares a new clip of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Cinema | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

13 mins ago

Meryl Streep and Emma Watson have said they suffer from it: This is the impostor syndrome that affects mostly women

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button