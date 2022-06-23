the club would like Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed Lewandowski!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

Are we going to see another earthquake in the transfer market? A year after leaving Juventus to return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made the decision to leave the Red Devils announces As. Indeed, following the arrivals of Erling Haaland in Manchester City and Darwin Nuñez in Liverpool, the fivefold Ballon d’or would have realized that it would still be impossible to fight for the Premier League title next season.

Bayern want CR7 to replace Lewandowski!

Something to give ideas to Bayern Munich. While Robert Lewandowski continues to show his desire to leave the club, the German champion would think of the Portuguese to replace him. A destination that would already thrill the native of Funchal, aware that he could form a dream duo with Sadio Mané, in addition to the other forces in the numerous presences of the Bavarian attack (Coman, Müller, Sané, Gnabry…). Case to follow.