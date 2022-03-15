The clubs qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022

2022-03-15

The Champions League defined the clubs classified to the quarterfinals of this Tuesday’s competition, where the great absentees will be Messi, Neymar, mbbape and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man Utd from Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba was removed from the contest by the Atletico Madrid with goal of Renan Lodi. CR7 did not appear and so, the English in the same Old Trafford they were left out benfica He also hit on a visit and eliminated in the Netherlands the Ajax.

Those qualified for the next round of the Champions League are: bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Athletic, benfica and tomorrow the last two are defined, which will come out of the keys Juventus-Villarreal and Chelsea-Lille.

The draw for the quarter-finals, for the semi-finals and the final (determines which team will be ‘home’) of the Champions League It will be on Friday, March 18 in the morning hours.