The clubs qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022

2022-03-15
The Champions League defined the clubs classified to the quarterfinals of this Tuesday’s competition, where the great absentees will be Messi, Neymar, mbbape and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Man Utd from Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba was removed from the contest by the Atletico Madrid with goal of Renan Lodi. CR7 did not appear and so, the English in the same Old Trafford they were left out benfica He also hit on a visit and eliminated in the Netherlands the Ajax.
Those qualified for the next round of the Champions League are: bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Athletic, benfica and tomorrow the last two are defined, which will come out of the keys Juventus-Villarreal and Chelsea-Lille.
The draw for the quarter-finals, for the semi-finals and the final (determines which team will be ‘home’) of the Champions League It will be on Friday, March 18 in the morning hours.
The draw will take place at House of European Football on Nyon, Switzerland. It should be noted that it is open: there are no seeds. Teams from the same country could face each other.
The final will be played in Stade de France, Paris. It was originally going to be at the stadium Krestovsky from St. Petersburgsponsored by the Russian state enterprise Gazprombut because of the war Ukraine headquarters was changed.
Quarter finals
First leg: April 5 and 6
Return: April 12 and 13
semifinals
First leg: April 26 and 27
Return: May 3 and 4
Final
Saturday May 28