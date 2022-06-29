The clues that indicate that William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have reconciled

William Levy American actor and model of Cuban origin, has become news because of a possible reconciliation with his former partner. The actor began his career in soap operas in Miami, working in productions of “Venevisión Internacional” that were originally broadcast in the United States of America by the Hispanic network “Univision”. He debuted in “Never Forget You”, starring Sonya Smith. Later he acted in “My life is you”, with Scarlet Ortiz and Jorge Aravena. His next project was the telenovela “Acorralada”, where he acted alongside Mariana Torres. In that production he played Larry Irazabal brother of Maximiliano Irazabal played by David Zepeda.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez is an American actress, model, and businesswoman of Mexican descent; known for her participation in telenovelas, particularly in “Elcara de Analía” and for her relationship with actor William Levy with whom she has a son named Christopher Alexander, born in March 2006 and a daughter born on March 1, 2006. 2010.

Elizabeth Y William Levy They announced their separation in January 2022 after almost 20 years of relationship, however there could be a reconciliation of the couple. Everything is due to the latest messages that both actors have shared on their social networks which would indicate that they could give themselves another chance as a couple.

Recently William Levy He shared the following message in his Instagram stories: “Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who asks for forgiveness, the one who talks to you if she misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because she doesn’t want to be wrong with you. “If they have that person. take care of her Because she is not easily found, ”added the actor.

Image: Instagram William Levy

Also William Levy shared a quote from the late comedian Robin Williams: “I used to think the worst thing in life was ending up alone. It is not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel lonely. As if that weren’t enough, the actor also wrote the following in his Instagram stories: “I learned that being in love is the most beautiful of follies.” Rumors that encrypted messages are for Elizabeth Gutierrez they are because she also shared a message on Instagram: “Words didn’t hurt me. The person who told me, yes.” The actress also shared the phrase: “I pray to God to heal whatever hurts,” she added.