The clues that place him in the Spider-Man Universe

In the current panorama of cinematographic universes and cameos from other times, the favorite sport of fans has ended up being the confabulation of crazy theories based on the glimpses that the studies reveal in the trailers, Sony and ‘Morbius’ are no exception. There is only one month left to find out in which universe this new character is located.

The latest advance of the repeatedly postponed ‘Morbius’ remains unclear in which Cinematic Universe the “new Marvel legend” is located, or so the trailer says, played by Jared Leto. All glimpses of the film contain clues as to the location of the new cinematic vampire, but it remains unclear if he could cross paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or any of the previous versions of him.









The appearance of Michael Keaton in the first preview it already gave some clues. At least we know that the character known as “the vulture”, who made his first appearance in the world of cinema in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, I would be in the Morbius Universe. In this latest advance his presence is even greater, and He also appears accompanied by his partner ‘shocker’. Is the villain encouraging Dr. Morbius to be part of a group of villains? The real Sinister Six may be underway, but in which Cinematic Universe?

In previous advances the confusion became latent with the appearance of a graffiti of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man (with the word “assassin” on it) or the Daily Bugle of the universe created for Andrew Garfield’s arachnid. Fans are finding it impossible to place the new character in a world of his own. It is well known that Sony wants to have its own arachnid universe, confirmed after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, in whose post-credits scene he made his appearance Tom Hardy in his role as Venomreturning to his own Universe after the sequence.

A possible hidden clue

In the last trailer we hear the voice of a character who, in theory, should not be there. The voice of Salvador Vidal is heard twice during the trailer. At the end of it, stating that “a new Marvel legend is coming soon”, but we also hear him during the trailer saying “Morbius”. Salvador Vidal is the dubbing actor in charge of voicing Willem Defoe in the cinema. Therefore, it is possible that “the green goblin” makes his appearance in this Universe, since he survived after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. There is also the possibility that the voice actor has lent his voice for the trailer and for another sporadic character during the footage.

Synopsis

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist suffering from a strange blood disease. When trying to heal and provide an answer to your disorder becomes inadvertently infected with a form of vampirism. after the cure, Michael feels more alive than ever and acquires various gifts such as strength and speed, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood.. Tragically turned into a flawed anti-hero, Doctor Morbius will have one last chance, but at what cost.