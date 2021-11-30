the clues to keep an eye on – Libero Quotidiano





Opening a bank account is always a lottery game. There are many banks and there are also online accounts. Consumer associations instead warn about the conditions proposed to the new customer, they are often very attractive and convenient. The problem is that they are slowly “updated” in a very particular way.





The bank can change the terms of the contract unilaterally. She can change the conditions on her own and without asking for permission. With only one obligation: to communicate these changes in conditions to the customer. The real problem, the associations point out of consumers is that these communications arrive inside that mountain of paper (or emails) that no one ever reads, reveals the newspaper.





And therefore the bill becomes more and more inconvenient without us being able to notice it. So you have to keep costs under control periodically. Independently check how much a bank transfer or domiciliation of the bill or a withdrawal costs us, we could understand if all that initial convenience has remained or not. Not only the bank uses these tricks. In supermarkets, for example, the premises are structured in such a way to make us buy the useless at a higher price.