The CNR hired 328 precarious researchers among the 400 who had been protesting for months for a contract

The Board of Directors of the CNR, the National Research Council, the main public body that deals with research, has approved the hiring of 328 precarious researchers and technologists who in recent months had organized events and since 19 November occupied some offices in the headquarters in piazzale Aldo Moro, in Rome. They will be hired starting in February 2022.

For months, researchers have been protesting to ask to be stabilized after years of insecurity. They had been waiting for a job since 2018, when a competition was launched to hire 1,070 precarious researchers. After the competition and the relative rankings, only a small part was taken on. 700 were excluded pending new funding that came in part in 2019, when 104 temporary workers were hired, and in July 2020 when another 104 were hired. 400 researchers were excluded who would have risked losing their jobs following the expiry of the rankings , on December 14th.

Of these 400, the Board of Directors authorized the hiring of 328. The others, about seventy, will have to wait a little longer because they are penalized by the criteria set by the Madia law approved in 2017 and designed to remedy the considerable use of fixed-term contracts in public research centers . In a note, the CNR defined the path that led to the hiring of the 328 researchers as “very difficult” due to the “overall scarcity of state transfers” which in recent years has affected the economic equilibrium of the institution and which “only recently seem go against the trend “.