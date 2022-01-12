The co-creator of WhatsApp arrives at the helm of Signal

Matthew Rosenfeld, also known as Moxie Marlinspike, says he will be leaving the CEO role at Signal, a privacy-focused messaging application.

What happened

The place of Marlinspike will be taken in the meantime by the founder of Signal, Brian Acton; Acton is the co-creator of the WhatsApp messaging service of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

“I will continue to remain on Signal’s board of directors, with a commitment to help manifest Signal’s mission from that role, and over the course of the next month I will stop being CEO to focus on finding candidates,” Marlinspike wrote in a recent post on the application blog.

Marlinspike said he had full confidence in Acton’s “commitment to the mission and ability to facilitate the team during this period”.

The outgoing CEO said he had worked at Signal for nearly a decade, but the transition would not have been possible four years ago, as Marlinspike was writing most of the code and was “the only person available for the service.”

Because it is important

In January 2021, Signal’s downloads increased dramatically after WhatsApp unveiled a new privacy policy; at the time Acton had stated that it was “an opportunity to make Signal shine”.

Last year the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk revealed that he had contributed financially to Signal and said he would “donate more”.

Additionally, Musk’s support for Signal has encouraged downloads of the app: in January 2021 Signal’s monthly installations reached an all-time high.

Conversely, in 2020 Musk called Facebook “pathetic” in response to a tweet from the actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Read also: Here are the ten most downloaded apps of 2021 in the United States