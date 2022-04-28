The co-founder of Twitter endorses the arrival of Elon Musk: “It’s the right way” | Economy

It was a busy Monday for Twitter employees around the world. A review of the social network is enough to find answers to the arrival of billionaire Elon Musk at the helm of the technology company after weeks of tensions. Some workers in Asia posted a bottle of sake with which they finished off the day the sale of the company to the owner of Tesla was closed for 44,000 million dollars. Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of the social network, launched a wink in a musical key. Who was the brain of the company for several years opted for a Radiohead song, Everything In Its Right Place (Everything in the right place). “Twitter as a company has always been my only issue and biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the advertising model. Taking it away from Wall Street is the right first step,” he continued in his message. The best person for that transition? Elon Musk.

More information

Although Dorsey believes “no one should own or run” the company, Elon Musk is the “unique solution I trust.” “I am confident in your mission to spread the light of consciousness,” said Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter CEO in December. His management was widely contested by a group of activist investors, who demanded his head amid criticism for what they considered a weak management of a social network that stagnated both in revenue and user growth for several years.

Dorsey then passed the baton to Parag Agrawal, a programmer from Stanford who had been chief technology officer at the social network for a decade. Both will benefit from Musk’s arrival at the company. Dorsey retains 2.25% of the shares of his creation, so he could see his fortune rise to $975 million once the $54.20 per share offer vests. Agrawal would receive $39 million.

Dorsey said Monday night that Twitter is now entering a new stage. In this, Agrawal will work with Musk on a single mission, to enhance his essence of “public good” and remove obstacles to managing a profitable company. “Elon aims to create a platform that is trusted by the majority and widely inclusive… This is also the goal of Parag and that is why I chose it. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path”, added the programmer in a long chain of messages. The thread culminates in a message of optimism for the future of the company, which will continue to serve the “public conversation”.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

This is not the first time Dorsey has publicly praised the richest man on the planet, who is also a champion of the libertarian values ​​so popular among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. In February 2019, Dorsey considered the owner of Tesla the most influential user of the social network. “It focuses on solving existential problems and openly sharing his thinking. I have a lot of respect for that, even with all the ups and downs this means,” he responded to journalist and tech analyst Kara Swisher. Musk thanked the gesture with a “Twitter rocks!”

What Dorsey underscored a few years ago has become clear in recent weeks. Musk went to the social network with which he intended to take over a hostile takeover bid to make the entire bidding process transparent. In the midst of this process, he sat down for a TED talk to reveal his strategy. timeline. “I tweet more or less what flows from my conscience, not that I have a big plan in mind about my Twitter or anything. I can be on the toilet or something and think ‘this is funny’ and post it,” he shared with Chris Anderson. The memes and jokes that the owner of Tesla and SpaceX usually publish – and then delete – attest to this process.

In January 2020, during a company event, Dorsey wanted to know what improvements to the service Musk would like to see, and he was invited to the talk. The businessman told him that a purge of the bot and fake accounts that affect the level of debate within the platform. This has been an idea repeated by Musk recently, indicating one of the first actions that he will probably look for in the first months after his arrival at the technology company.