the coach’s ear tip to the Mexican

Today an important chance for the Naples to detach the Milan, albeit slightly, by beating a direct interest in the Scudetto speech: the Italian champions ofInter. A game worth six points, it can be said, and which the whole team will be part of without the injured player Manolas – while Malcuit recovered – and the Covid-19 positives Demme And Politano. Due to the absence of the latter, Lozano’s presence is virtually certain from the first minute. Lozano who said not exactly pleasant words last week in Mexico. In this regard, he said The morning, there was immediately the coach’s tugging of the ears Luciano Spalletti.

“Lozano will probably play. […] Luciano Spalletti stayed for a long time yesterday morning in conversation with him, to understand if he was physically in a position to play. Not only because he played with Mexico on Thursday night but also for the long return trip from Central America. And the Chucky gave the green light. Obviously Lucianone has gently brought him back with his feet on the ground after his ridge lift from retirement with Mexico (“I would like to play in a great team”). […] There is Napoli, above all. Today with Inter Chucky is a great opportunity to sponsor his candidacy in a big one. The lights at San Siro are for him: he must, however, deserve them“.



