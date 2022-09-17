The Coast Guard closes the ports of Puerto Rico to all marine traffic due to the proximity of Storm Fiona

The Coast Guard established tonight, Friday, the port condition “Zulu” for seaports in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands before the tropical storm warning by the close pass of the fiona storm., so they will remain closed to all marine traffic until further notice.

The island’s ports were under the Yankee condition during the morning, but the maritime security arm of the Armed Forces of the United States implemented its maximum classification due to the slight turn to the north that the atmospheric phenomenon experienced during the afternoon and that the will approach a few miles to the south-southeast of the island by tomorrow afternoon, Saturday.

Under the Zulu condition, the ports of Arecibo, Ceiba, Culebra, Fajardo, Guánica, Guayama, Guayanilla, Mayagüez, Ponce, Salinas, San Juan. Tallaboa, Vieques and Yabucoa will be closed to all traffic beginning at 10:00 p.m. The Coast Guard implemented the same condition for the ports of St. Croix and St. Thomas.

The Zulu condition stipulates that the aforementioned ports will be closed to all traffic, except those vessels authorized by the Harbor Master. Similarly, all cargo operations are suspended, including the loading or removal of fuel from ships.

“Marine port facilities are reminded to review and update their severe weather response plans and make any additional preparations necessary to adequately prepare for a potential impact to the area,” the federal agency urged in a press release.

Boaters and the maritime industry can view the latest port updates in the web portal of the base port of the Coast Guard.

“Recreational boat owners are advised to seek safe harbor and pay close attention to any changes in weather forecasts and small craft advisories over the weekend.”add communication.

Boaters can monitor their progress on VHF radio channel 16. Small craft advisory and advisory information can also be obtained on VHF radio channel 16.

The Zulu condition will be removed once the Coast Guard understands it is safe to do so.