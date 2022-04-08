This smartphone has everything to succeed in 2022.

We have been surprised to see how the mid-range is flooded with new terminals from firms such as Samsung, Xiaomi or realme, and no one misses a mythical anymore of the sector such as Motorola. Well, the American wanted to put her grain of sand, and in what way! your last jewel is the Motorola g71 5G that we reviewed recently and that today costs only €259. Hold on because it comes loaded with great specifications.

You can get it in both black and a beautiful bottle green. The point is that this Motorola smartphone reaches the mid-range of Android to keep just part of the cake. Presents a screen ten, a clean system as we like the most puritans and coming back strong as a good big in the technology sector.

Buy this spectacular Motorola for 259 euros (RRP €299 )

The first thing that jumps out at you is your screen. Few manufacturers incorporate a OLED panel in a mobile today (Apple, Huawei and Motorola) and many others should do it because it seems to me the best screen by far for a smartphone. In this case it is from 6.4 inches60 Hz refresh rate, has resolution FullHD+ and has a very high contrast. Remember that, if you are given a choice, it is better to stay with a mobile with an OLED, AMOLED or P-Oled screen. The body of this Motorola is mainly made of resistant plastic with IP52 certificate, a 8.2mm thickness and a weight of 179 grams.

Inside, the power commands the new Snapdragon 695 processor Qualcomm 6nm running at 2.2GHz speed. accompany him 6GB RAM type LPDDR4X and the Adreno 619 GPU. This set manages to reach almost the 400,000 points in the Antutu performance test, at the level of other terminals such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the POCO X4 Pro or the realme 9 Pro+. We have 128 GB of internal memory in this unit, although unfortunately we do not have a slot for micro SD cards.

At the back we find several things: on the one hand, its 50 MP triple main camera with wide angle and macro lens. And for another one fingerprint reader that we had not seen it in this position for a long time (we have become accustomed to the side in the mid-range and on the screen in the high range). In connectivity we have a very complete smartphone for its price: 5G, NFC, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Dual SIM, 3.5mm jack and FM radio.

On the other hand, its battery reaches 5,000mAh and, because it comes with Android 11 and the Motorola My UX layer with which we will hardly notice a difference with Android Stock, we have a very good autonomy.

