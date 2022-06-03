The Coaticook Harmony is back with its series of summer concerts at Chartier Park

MUSIC. The Coaticook Harmony is back at Chartier Park for its summer concerts. The musicians will take part in the musical entertainment of the sector on June 3, 10 and 17, as well as on July 15.

The president of the artistic group, Denise Loiselle, welcomes this new season and looks forward to meeting the public on this outdoor stage.

For the first meeting, place for the next generation of Harmony, under the direction of Mathieu Laroche. “It’s a project that we had two years ago, underlines Ms. Loiselle. We had offered lessons to young people to discover the instruments of our group. There are some who got hooked and stayed with us. These are our 15 recruits who will start the season. »

A week later, Harmony will set up under the arch to present film music and certain so-called classic pieces. We can hear titles from “Braveheart” or the feature film “Titanic”. Guillaume Laroche will take back his baton, from his brother Mathieu, to direct the musicians.

Pop and rock music will be honored for the concert on June 17. Caesar and his Romans, the Beatles and Katy Perry are among the artists whose songs will be covered in concert.

Finally, the Harmony brass ensemble, “BraSSSSax”, will close the season on July 17th.

All concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

The Coaticook Harmony hopes to present its Christmas concert at the end of the year. “We will once again welcome the choir La Clef des chants with us. It will be like a return to normal, ”says Denise Loiselle while crossing her fingers.