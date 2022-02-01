The Coccia Theater hosts the great dance: on stage “The black swan” by Daniele Cipriani – DHN

GRAN Gala The Black Swan

A refined game of contrasts, curated by Daniele Cipriani

Who does not recognize the eternal prototype of the classical ballerina in the White Swan Odette and in the Black Swan Odile, the imaginative creatures of Swan Lake? And who doesn’t think of this work as the quintessential ballet?

Considerations that inspired Daniele Ciprianiorganizer and curator of major dance events, offering him the inspiration for The black Swan. A loving tribute to the extraordinary music of Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky and to the immortal choreography of Marius Petipa / Lev Ivanov, to the famous ballet that has fascinated audiences all over the world for over a century … but also to new angles – between psychoanalytic and psychoanalysis. dark – also highlighted in the film Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky. Winner of numerous awards, and which earned an Oscar for Best Actress to the beautiful and talented Natalie Portman, along with admiration the film has aroused controversy, but it is undeniable that it underlined the undying charm that Swan Lakea tormented love story, seduction, betrayal, spells and transformations, continues to exert on the collective imagination.

The black Swan it is certainly not the usual gala, but a refined game of contrasts, suspended between black and white, lights and shadows, purity and seduction, “good” and “bad”, male and female, hard work at the bar and sparkling show on stage, 19th and 20th century ballet, Old Continent and New World. All accompanied by beautiful projections curated by the video artist Massimiliano Siccardi, its recent success with the immersive exhibition dedicated to Van Gogh in New York.

And again: the transformation of the ethereal dancer into a ferocious stage animal, of the noble danseur in a demon-possessed spirit, the madness of the artist and the theater, all aspects that Aronofsky’s film, set in a large dance company, had also shown us. Star of the evening: Ana Sophia Schellerformer Principal dancer at the New York City Ballet

Scheller will change register (and color of the feathers) to also interpret the famous solo, The death of the swan by Michel Fokine to the poignant music of Camille Saint-Saëns, created for the legendary Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. A solo that greatly influenced the subsequent interpretations of Odette ne Swan Lake which we will also see in a male and contemporary version with the Spanish dancer Sergio Bernal, in the choreography of Ricardo Cue.

These acclaimed stars are joined by principal dancers and soloists from major theaters such as the Opera di Roma and the Opéra de Paris. Among the contrasts, the leitmotiv of this gala, there is also that between the dancers already established and in the height of their bright careers, and the stars of the future.