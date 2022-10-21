The coffee goof in Game of Thrones made a local coffee shop a lot of money (the number can be scary)

Few television kits have been as notorious as the one in the Starbucks coffee of Game of Thrones 8×04, where in plain sight you could see the glass in front of Emilia Clarke.

However, Emilia Clarke recently spoke about the Game of Thrones goof and revealed that the glass in question belonged to a local coffee shopnot the Starbucks chain, whose logo was similar.

The most profitable free promotion in the series

Thanks to this little rabbit in the HBO Max series, it is known that the company behind the coffee, Established Coffeehas become especially famous and has earned a lot of money with it.

“It was a huge disappointment that Starbucks was the [suposición] immediate. It’s like, who the hell said that in the first place? There was no discernible logo on anything. It was from Established Coffee,” Mark Ashbridge, owner of the company, said in an interview (via Koimoi).

“She was like, ‘This is the best place for coffee.’ I remember a screen recording saying, ‘We should try to get this out. Headlines. It was equivalent to 6 or 7 million dollars in free public relations” added the owner.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

Emilia Clarke hasn’t been the only Targaryen to promote a drink for free, as House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy was recently the subject of a viral meme promoting an Italian cocktail that has since become the drink. series official.

Right now things are quite interesting the house of the dragonwhere an epic battle between the Targaryens for the coveted Iron Throne for the last episode of this first season.

The Game of Thrones prequel will see the outcome of season 1 starting next Monday, October 24, 2022 in the HBO Max catalog. Meanwhile, here we leave you these unknown HBO Max series that nobody talks about but that will surprise you.